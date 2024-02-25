RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,408,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,465,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

