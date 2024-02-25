Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE MD opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,684,000 after buying an additional 565,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 59,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

