Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Reduced by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.80.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$47.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.94. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$36.42 and a 12-month high of C$51.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. Also, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Insiders sold 46,192 shares of company stock worth $1,617,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

