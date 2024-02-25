Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Boosted by Analyst

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

European Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

