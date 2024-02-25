Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Issued By Zacks Research

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TT. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $285.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.86.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

