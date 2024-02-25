Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

NYSE WEC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

