Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 544,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 79,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 208,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

