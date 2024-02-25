Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 26th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

PLX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

