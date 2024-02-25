Profund Advisors LLC Sells 751 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

PXD stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average is $232.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

