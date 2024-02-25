Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,539 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

