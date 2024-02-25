Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,435 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 507.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after buying an additional 524,825 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 104.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 77,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 7.8% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,203,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $31.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

