Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,837 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Williams Companies stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
