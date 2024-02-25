Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $267.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $44,686,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.