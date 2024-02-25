Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,327,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $311.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.30 and a one year high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

