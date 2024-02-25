Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 7,402 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after buying an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after buying an additional 596,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.