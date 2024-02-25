Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,897 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 7.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,008,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $633.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $634.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

