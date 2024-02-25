Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 10,616 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,286. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $72.18 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

