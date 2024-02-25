Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $183.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

