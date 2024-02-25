Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.18. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

