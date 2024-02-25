Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $576.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

