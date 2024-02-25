Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,020,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

