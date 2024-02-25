Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

