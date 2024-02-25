Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

