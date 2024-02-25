Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.59. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

