Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 8,382 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,341 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

