Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 201.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after buying an additional 9,319,052 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $237,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

