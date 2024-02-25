Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,896 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.14% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $189,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $17,974,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $13,903,000.

In related news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,226 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

RYTM opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.41% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

