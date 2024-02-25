Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 9,330 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.44% of eBay worth $103,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.01 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.84.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

