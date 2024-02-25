Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 6,500 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $62,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock valued at $376,292,679. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

