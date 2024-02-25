Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 56,210 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,618,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,210 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.47% of Bath & Body Works worth $189,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

