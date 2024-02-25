Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 23,380 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.31% of General Dynamics worth $188,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $273.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.30 and its 200 day moving average is $243.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $274.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

