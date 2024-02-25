Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.18% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $192,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $391.05 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $396.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,824. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

