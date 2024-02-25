Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,640 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.91% of FormFactor worth $106,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 519.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,262 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $45.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Stories

