Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $583.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.92. The company has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

