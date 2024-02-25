Primecap Management Co. CA Has $267.06 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,764,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.03% of Corning worth $267,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.