Primecap Management Co. CA Has $112.60 Million Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,933 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.15% of Xometry worth $112,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xometry by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,044 shares of company stock valued at $755,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

