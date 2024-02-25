Primecap Management Co. CA Has $101.85 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $101,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.