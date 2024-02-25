Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,986,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $164,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $38,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 3,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,432,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

