Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 88,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.17% of CSX worth $101,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.