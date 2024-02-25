Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.19. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 35,090 shares traded.
Pressure BioSciences Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
