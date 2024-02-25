Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 74,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 92,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

