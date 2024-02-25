PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $105.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.94%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

