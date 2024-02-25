Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

