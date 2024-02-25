Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Trimmed by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,052 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 3.4% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,057 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 376.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 133,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.48. 2,129,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

