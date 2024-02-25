Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $498.54

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 498.54 ($6.28) and traded as high as GBX 507.80 ($6.39). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.35), with a volume of 1,474,341 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.04) to GBX 415 ($5.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 617 ($7.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

