Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

PM stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

