PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 839 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.