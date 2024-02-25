PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

