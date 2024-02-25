PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

