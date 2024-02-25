Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PEY opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.02.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$451,500.00. In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$451,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$196,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,840 and have sold 153,094 shares valued at $1,901,789. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.